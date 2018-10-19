D.C. import TaKorean debuts at the Bourse, with Korean tacos and more

A new Korean and Mexican fusion spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The newcomer to the Bourse food hall, called TaKorean, is located at 111 S. Independence Mall East.
The D.C.-based mini-chain, which started as a food truck, now has a handful of brick-and-mortar locations; this is its first outside the capital.
It's a fast-casual concept where you choose a bowl or taco. Select a protein from options like chicken marinated with sweet chili, soybean paste and ginger or tofu sauteed with hoisin sauce. Add a slaw, whether kimchi, spicy kale or a romaine-based version. Finally, top off your meal with pickled daikon, lime crema or a poached egg.
With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, TaKorean has made a promising start.
Brittany H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 15, wrote, "Line-style ordering with tons of options. I went for the bowl, including white rice, chicken, some kimchi slaw and a few add-ons. The chicken was pretty good and a little salty ... Really liked the kimchi and the hot sauce and lime crema I had added."
Yelper Rachel O. added, "TaKorean offers up a hefty lunch with a Korean twist. The bowl was loaded to the brim so I could only eat half. And I was hungry!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. TaKorean is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
