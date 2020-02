The historic Divine Lorraine Hotel has been given a new life as an apartment complex. And adding flavor to the ground floor is Cicala Restaurant.Joe Cicala is the chef and his wife, Angela, is the pastry chef. After years working in kitchens in South Philadelphia (Le Virtu, Brigantessa), they now have a place to call their own, and they want the historic space to feel like home with family pictures on the wall and family recipes in the kitchen.699 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19123267-886-9334