Dollar General stores to begin offering healthier food options

The Dollar General store says it plans to begin stocking healthier food options.
The chain has added dozens of what it calls "better for you" items to its shelves.
They include yogurt, nuts, protein bars, veggie snacks, and coconut water.
Dollar General says the changes are in response to customers who want healthy food at a more affordable price.
It's also looking at offering fresh produce and meat by the end of the year.
