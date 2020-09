Feltonville entrepreneur Jose Luis Reynoso was an accomplished chef in his home country of the Dominican Republic.He and his wife, Ana Rogue, bought a food truck shortly before COVID-19 hit, after years of doing cooking videos for the chef's own YouTube channel.After a three month closure, Chef Jose is back making a variety of dishes with an international flair.700 E. Hunting Park Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19124215-767-8198