pizza

Domino's has put bubble tea bubbles on a pizza

Domino's is rolling out what might be the strangest pizza combo ever.

The company is introducing their new "bubble tea pizza."

It's centered around the popular bubble tea - which is a milky, sugary drink with chewy balls of tapioca, called pearls or boba.

The drink is usually served over ice, but Dominos has taken things a step further and turned the drink into a pizza!

The toppings include black sugar pearls, honey and cheese.

If you want to taste it, you better head to Taiwan. That's where bubble tea was created back in 1988.

Those daring enough to give it a try better hurry, because the chain is only offering the dessert pizza for one month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinku.s. & worldpizza
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PIZZA
Freebie Friday: Pizza, fall crafts, coffee, Unity Cup soccer and more
Pizza ordering mistake turns into international trend
Pizza Hut introduces stuffed Cheez-It pizza
Chicago's Pickle Pizza: The Big Dill
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man confesses to killing 4 family members in West Philly: Police
Police seek info from child witness to deadly festival accident
Second mistrial declared for man accused of shooting Philadelphia police officer
Halloween 2019 forecast: Rainy day leads to mild, mostly dry evening
1 dead, 1 injured in Route 55 crash in Deptford Twp.
House approves rules for Trump impeachment inquiry
Fmr. Starbucks regional director sues company, claims racial discrimination
Show More
Phillies hire Bryan Price as pitching coach
Sources: Timberwolves reject ruling that Ben Simmons was 'peacemaker' in Embiid-Towns fight
AccuWeather: Day time rain, evening lull, late night gusty storms
Houston business owner loses at least $11.6 million in Astros bets
Man charged with arson after Burlington Township fire
More TOP STORIES News