Domino's plans to double pizza empire

There will soon be more Domino's Pizza locations to choose from.That's because the pizza chain has announced that it plans to double its empire.Domino's plans to invest between $115 and $120 million to expand from its current 5,000 stores.CEO Richard Allison says the plan is to add another 2,300 stores over the next ten years.The expansion would help Domino's with its take-out and delivery business.------