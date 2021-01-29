Feed Our Food Workers
As restaurants continue to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic, FYI Philly and Action News have reported on the ways you can support your favorite eateries, by ordering delivery and to-go and visiting their locations to use their limited seating opportunities. Still, the reality is that the industry is fighting to stay afloat, and the people who are feeling the pains the most are the restaurant workers.
Waitstaff, bartenders, cooks, and hosts are out of work or working significantly less and many are having a hard time putting food on their tables. In fact, this time of year, some have to choose between heating or eating.
That's why 6abc and Philabundance are teaming up with the Garces Foundation, and an extraordinary group of corporate partners to Feed our Food Workers. But our work needs your work as well. Your donation will feed families. After all of the times they have put food on your tables, please help put food on theirs.
We are also grateful for the support from Fork, a. kitchen and High Street on Market.
Are you a restaurant worker in need of assistance? Sign up here to be a recipient of this food drive.
Make your donation and learn more about how your money helps through Philabundance here.
