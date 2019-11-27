Food & Drink

How to avoid a turkey frying disaster on Thanksgiving

We like our fried foods, even on Thanksgiving.

Still, firefighters want to make sure you don't have any disasters if you plan to fry your turkey -- each year, deep fryers are responsible for more than 1,000 fires.

One of the most important tips: Never put a frozen turkey in the deep fryer. Make sure that turkey is completely thawed because oil and water do not mix.

The turkey should thaw in the refrigerator, according to AccuWeather. This can take anywhere from one to six days to thaw, depending on the size of the turkey.

Experts recommend frying a bird that's no bigger than 10 pounds.

RELATED: 5 alternative ways to prepare Thanksgiving turkey

Set up the equipment outside and avoid wooden decks, patio covers, and garages-- and watch your oil level, so it doesn't spill when you drop the turkey inside.

Keep a fire extinguisher nearby just in case, and protect yourself with oven mitts, tight-fitting long sleeves, and safety goggles.

RELATED: Experts recommend thawing your bird up to a week before Thanksgiving

EMBED More News Videos

TURKEY TIME: Begin thawing your birds for Thanksgiving

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkthanksgivingfire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person
Man shot point-blank after visiting with his mother
Sneak Peek: Look inside the first new Toys 'R' Us in NJ
AAA: More than 55 million travelers on the move this Thanksgiving
Motorcyclist ejected from bike on I-95 ramp, falls to street below
AccuWeather: More Clouds Today, Windy Thanksgiving
Show More
Jimmy Carter out of hospital after treatment for brain bleed
3 injured in refinery plant explosion in Port Neches
Can marijuana help with weight loss?
Melania Trump booed by teens at Baltimore school
3 seriously injured after boating accident in Cape May Inlet
More TOP STORIES News