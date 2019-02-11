MCDONALD'S

Donut Sticks coming to McDonald's breakfast menu next week

EMBED </>More Videos

The fried dough rods come in packs of six or 12, and served warm with cinnamon and sugar.

McDonald's will unveil its new McCafe Donut Sticks next week! The fried dough rods come in packs of six or 12, and are served warm with cinnamon and sugar.

McDonald's is hoping they'll boost breakfast sales, which have slipped in recent years amid growing competition from rival fast-food restaurants.

The golden arches announced back in October that it would expand its breakfast menu, but did not elaborate at the time. It's unclear if anything else will be added to its breakfast menu.

And although McDonald's now offers all-day breakfast items, the donut sticks will be available at participating restaurants during regular breakfast hours starting February 20.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodmcdonald'sdonutsbreakfastu.s. & world
MCDONALD'S
McDonald's to hold 'bacon hour' on Tuesday
Customer brings dead raccoon into McDonald's
McDonald's customer upset over straw policy grabs worker
McDonald's to add 'breakfast only' items to morning menu
More mcdonald's
FOOD & DRINK
Your guide to the 5 top spots in Lancaster's Ross neighborhood
AC Restaurant Week Sweepstakes
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Russet's Spaghetti alla Amatriciana
Check out the freshest new eateries to debut in Philadelphia
For the love of chocolate: Find sweets for your sweetie at these popular Philly shops
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battling fire at school in Bucks County
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Thieves stealing tires, rims from Hondas in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension
Fire crews battle barn blaze in Chester County
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
More News