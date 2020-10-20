FYI Philly

Hidden Gems Beverage goes green with avocado juice, mission to reduce food waste

Their goal is to reduce food waste through their beverages with avocado seeds their frst forray.
By Natalie Jason
Avocado seeds are at the center of a new beverage brainchild from recent Drexel grads Sheetal Bahirat and Zuri Masud.

With culinary and food science backgrounds, their Hidden Gems Beverage Company strives to reduce food waste.



Hidden gems refer to the usable parts of food that often get thrown away.

Their first target is the seed of an avocado because it is too hard to compost and ends up in the trash. But the seed is so rich in antioxidants, they are making a beverage from it called Reveal Avocado Seed Brew.

Reveal - Avocado Seed Brew | Facebook | Instagram

215-839-8505

Hidden Gems Beverage Company harnesses the flavor of avocados for a new brew
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafyi phillyfyi drinksblack owned business
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
These 3 spots are serving up authentic Hispanic cuisine in MontCo
Celebrate Italian Heritage Month at Da Vinci Fest Live
Here's how you can help Making Strides raise funds for breast cancer awareness
Arts, music and sustainability come together at Sunflower Philly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID driver found dead on I-95; search underway for shooter
Philly may be entering 'dangerous period' with COVID: Official
'This is not a joke': Philly man spends 63 days on ventilator with COVID-19
WATCH: Our America - the story of Phil and Kirra Clark
New York won't enforce New Jersey, Pennsylvania quarantines
FedEx driver shot, critically injured in Philadelphia
Philly council to vote on banning non-lethal force against protesters
Show More
Excitement building for first-time voters
CA issues reopening guidelines for Disneyland after monthslong closures
Man charged with attempted murder after pulling gun on Pa. trooper
Fall COVID-19 surge has arrived in Pennsylvania, US: Experts
Pennsylvania confirms its first positive COVID-19 cat
More TOP STORIES News