Hidden Gems Beverage goes green with avocado juice, mission to reduce food waste

Avocado seeds are at the center of a new beverage brainchild from recent Drexel grads Sheetal Bahirat and Zuri Masud.With culinary and food science backgrounds, their Hidden Gems Beverage Company strives to reduce food waste.Hidden gems refer to the usable parts of food that often get thrown away.Their first target is the seed of an avocado because it is too hard to compost and ends up in the trash. But the seed is so rich in antioxidants, they are making a beverage from it called Reveal Avocado Seed Brew.215-839-8505Hidden Gems Beverage Company harnesses the flavor of avocados for a new brew