Dublin pub employee goes viral for his 'party foul'

DUBLIN, Ireland (WPVI) -- You may have heard some call it a "party foul" when someone spills a beer.

But can we still call it that when carrying beer is your career?

Ciaran, an employee at a bar in Dublin, Ireland recently committed his first "party foul."

His tray was packed with 10 pints.

When he went to set down the tray the beers went tumbling down.

Everyone tried to save the suds, but only two full beers remained.

But that wasn't the end. Later during his shift at the Old Storehouse pub, he had a tray of five pints go down.

Safe to say Ciaran was just having a bad day!

Good news, his boss was cool with it. He posted a picture on Facebook, writing: "Ciaran has recovered from the trauma and is enjoying his fame."
