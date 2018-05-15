ROYAL WEDDING

Dunkin' Donuts creates limited edition Royal Love Donut

(Dunkin' Donuts)

Dunkin' Donuts is getting into the spirit of the royal wedding with the creation of the new Royal Love Donut.

The donut is described as a heart-shaped donut filled with jelly and frosted with chocolate icing and a strawberry drizzle.

The Royal Love Donut will be available for a limited time May 14 through May 20 at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide.


Dunkin' says on the day of the royal wedding, May 19, their restaurants will be opening at 5 a.m. so customers can get donuts and coffee in time for wedding viewing parties.
