Dunkin' imagines 'Espresso-Wear,' clothing for coffee lovers

Dunkin' dropping the Donuts. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on September 25, 2018.

By Digital Producer Brock Koller
Dunkin' is really changing its image.

The company recently dropped donuts from its name and now it's advertising a clothing line.

Dunkin' has begun promoting its line of 'Espresso-Wear' on social media.

The first design is the Cappu-Chinos - chino pants with cup holders on each pant leg.



Then there's the Latte-nk Top. A tank top with a holder for your latte.

"Keep your drinks close and your hands free," Dunkin' says.



The third piece of Dunkin' clothing is the Americano-Veralls.

As the jingle goes, "If you want to make friends and have yourself a ball, put your Dunkin' Americano in your Americano-Veralls."



Dunkin' does note that these items are not for sale because they are not real. They do, however, still sell donuts.

