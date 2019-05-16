Dunkin' introduces coffee-inspired nail polish

Now your nail polish can match your drink!
Dunkin' is out with a new line of beverage inspired colors.
There are the traditional Dunkin' orange and pink options named Slam Dunkin' and Pretty in Dunkin'.
Dunkin' latte-inspired colors include Cocoa Mocha, Caramel Craze and Blueberry Crisp.
Butter Pecan, Pistachio Almond Fudge and Banana Split will be in honor of Dunkin's seasonal Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream flavored coffees.
The nail polishes will be available at these area salons:
Nail Bar
133 S 18th Street, 2nd Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Polish Nail Lounge
2403 Fairmont Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 13130
Designer Nails
1234B East Lincoln Highway
Langhorne, PA 19047
Best of Nails & Spa
1930 W Main Street
Norristown, PA 19403
Guests who visit a participating salon and select a Dunkin' color will receive a $3 Dunkin' gift card, while supplies last.
