Food & Drink

Dunkin' introduces coffee-inspired nail polish

Now your nail polish can match your drink!

Dunkin' is out with a new line of beverage inspired colors.

There are the traditional Dunkin' orange and pink options named Slam Dunkin' and Pretty in Dunkin'.

Dunkin' latte-inspired colors include Cocoa Mocha, Caramel Craze and Blueberry Crisp.

Butter Pecan, Pistachio Almond Fudge and Banana Split will be in honor of Dunkin's seasonal Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream flavored coffees.

The nail polishes will be available at these area salons:

Nail Bar
133 S 18th Street, 2nd Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19103

The Polish Nail Lounge
2403 Fairmont Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 13130

Designer Nails
1234B East Lincoln Highway

Langhorne, PA 19047
Best of Nails & Spa
1930 W Main Street
Norristown, PA 19403

Guests who visit a participating salon and select a Dunkin' color will receive a $3 Dunkin' gift card, while supplies last.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkentertainmentnail polishdunkin'dunkin' donutsconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News