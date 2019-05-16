Dunkin' introduces coffee-inspired nail polish

Now your nail polish can match your drink!Dunkin' is out with a new line of beverage inspired colors.There are the traditional Dunkin' orange and pink options named Slam Dunkin' and Pretty in Dunkin'.Dunkin' latte-inspired colors include Cocoa Mocha, Caramel Craze and Blueberry Crisp.Butter Pecan, Pistachio Almond Fudge and Banana Split will be in honor of Dunkin's seasonal Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream flavored coffees.The nail polishes will be available at these area salons:Nail Bar133 S 18th Street, 2nd FloorPhiladelphia, PA 19103The Polish Nail Lounge2403 Fairmont AvenuePhiladelphia, PA 13130Designer Nails1234B East Lincoln HighwayLanghorne, PA 19047Best of Nails & Spa1930 W Main StreetNorristown, PA 19403Guests who visit a participating salon and select a Dunkin' color will receive a $3 Dunkin' gift card, while supplies last.