Dunkin' introducing meatless sandwich nationwide

Dunkin' is expanding its breakfast menu, and introducing a meatless sandwich nationwide.

The chain says it first introduced the meatless sausage sandwich in New York over the summer and, because of its popularity, will now start offering the plant-based "beyond meat" breakfast sandwich in all of its stores next month.


Dunkin' has also been experimenting with new breakfast bowls and healthier sandwiches.

Over 9,000 Dunkin' locations will begin serving the new sandwich starting November 6th.

