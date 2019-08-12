Food & Drink

Dunkin' ready for fall with early release of seasonal favorites

Dunkin' is proving it's never too early for pumpkin spice.

The coffee and donut chain released its new fall lineup, featuring favorites like pumpkin-flavored coffees, donuts and muffins.

Dunkin' also unveiled new seasonal treats like apple cider donuts and munchkins and the Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte.

The fall-inspired array of goodies officially launch August 21st - still in the heart of summer.

But eight restaurants across the United States are celebrating one week early. They are rebranding from Dunkin' to Pumpkin' and will serve free pumpkin-flavored coffees on Wednesday, August 14th.

Dunkin' hasn't revealed the participating locations just yet, but the first letters of seven of the cities spell out P-U-M-P-K-I-N.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfallfooddunkin'dunkin' donutspumpkin spice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Bensalem
Girl, 3, attacked with machete in Olney; mother arrested: Police
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
Simone Biles wins 6th U.S. title, lands historic triple-double
Lying at work more common when you're unhappy with job
11 rescued after stranded tubing on Brandywine River
AccuWeather: Tracking Severe Weather Tomorrow
Show More
Man wearing TV on head caught on camera leaving old TVs on porches
Surgery saves young patient with inflammatory bowel disease
'The Watcher' house sells for $400K less than purchase
3 dogs die after a swim in algae-filled NC pond
Multi-car crash blocks traffic on Route 42 near I-295
More TOP STORIES News