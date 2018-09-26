Easton Taco and Rotisserie brings Latin American fare to West Ward

Looking to chow down on some Latin American fare? A new spot has you covered. The new addition to West Ward, called Easton Taco and Rotisserie, is located in the former Schaffer's Appliances space at 1054 Northampton St.
The standard chicken, shrimp, pork and steak tacos are prepared in a double corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and onion, though for a bit more you can add lettuce, cheese, tomato or avocado. There are also enchiladas, rotisserie chicken and nachos, plus the Peruvian hot dogs-and-french fries dish known as salchipapas.
Also, you are invited to bring your own tequila to turn the eatery's virgin margaritas into the real thing.
With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Easton Taco and Rotisserie has made a promising start.
Carolyn R., whoreviewed the new spot on Sept. 22, wrote, "Cool, hip atmosphere with original art on the walls. Food was very good, I tried the tacos chicken and carnitas especial style. Both were excellent with lots of flavor."
And John M. wrote, "They are serving up authentic tacos like it's downtown Los Angeles. Hard to find these on the East Coast. Friendly staff and a happy, art-filled space with really fresh food."
Head on over to check it out: Easton Taco and Rotisserie is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
