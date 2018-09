Easton Taco and Rotisserie brings Latin American fare to West Ward

Looking to chow down on some Latin American fare? A new spot has you covered. The new addition to West Ward, called Easton Taco and Rotisserie , is located in the former Schaffer's Appliances space at 1054 Northampton St.The standard chicken, shrimp, pork and steak tacos are prepared in a double corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and onion, though for a bit more you can add lettuce, cheese, tomato or avocado. There are also enchiladas, rotisserie chicken and nachos, plus the Peruvian hot dogs-and-french fries dish known as salchipapas.Also, you are invited to bring your own tequila to turn the eatery's virgin margaritas into the real thing.With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Easton Taco and Rotisserie has made a promising start.Carolyn R., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 22, wrote, "Cool, hip atmosphere with original art on the walls. Food was very good, I tried the tacos chicken and carnitas especial style. Both were excellent with lots of flavor."And John M. wrote , "They are serving up authentic tacos like it's downtown Los Angeles. Hard to find these on the East Coast. Friendly staff and a happy, art-filled space with really fresh food."Head on over to check it out: Easton Taco and Rotisserie is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)