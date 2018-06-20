Eat, drink, explore: Check out Old City's 3 newest additions

Tomo Sushi & Ramen
228 Arch St.
Photo: stewart k./Yelp
New Japanese restaurant Tomo Sushi & Ramen features staples like tonkotsu ramen, sashimi and gyoza along with vegetarian options.
The kitchen is helmed by Andy Kho, formerly of Kisso Sushi, and the new eatery features weekday lunch specials at the sushi bar, reports Philly.com. The narrow, cozy eatery also offers colorful bowls of chirashi, vegan sushi, pork buns and more.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out four reviews, Tomo Sushi & Ramen has been getting positive attention.
Lindsay Y. noted, "This will be a new Old City staple. The pork buns were delicious and the ramen is authentic. Very zen vibe and friendly staff, and BYOB is a huge plus! Will be back."
Yelper Bruce B. wrote, "Excellent sushi. The service was top notch and the vibe was very relaxed. I highly recommend the Brian and Margarita special rolls but everything was good."
Tomo Sushi & Ramen is open from 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4:30-9:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Oh Brother Philly
206 Market St.
Photo: mzo m./Yelp
Oh Brother Philly is a spot to score cheesesteaks, burgers and sandwiches. The eatery uses fresh ground beef for its burgers and 100 percent rib-eye meat for its cheesesteaks, according to its website.
If beef isn't your thing there's also a roast pork sandwich, pulled Buffalo chicken and a vegan burger. Take a look at the full menu here.
Oh Brother Philly's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of seven reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Jacklin A. noted, "The mac and cheese burger is insane (it's served on deep fried mac and cheese buns). The brisket sandwich and liberty burger are both delish too."
Oh Brother Philly is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Souped Up Hotpot and Asian Bistro
705 Chestnut St.
Photo: souped up hotpot and asian bistro/Yelp
Souped Up Hotpot and Asian Bistro offers a variety of Chinese, Korean and Japanese dishes and specializes in hot pot.
As with other hot pot spots, the meal begins with a pot of soup flavored with herbs and spices. Courses are then brought to the table and cooked in the soup before consumption, often with a dipping sauce.
The menu also includes Japanese soy ramen topped with charred pork belly, bibimbap and rice platters. Check out all of the dishes here.
With a four-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp, Souped Up Hotpot and Asian Bistro is off to a strong start.
Nancy R. wrote, "Excellent hot pot! I had a wonderful vegan hot pot in Beijing, and I had no idea where I could get it here, until this restaurant opened, a block from the Liberty Bell. The staff is friendly and happy to be there, and the soup bases are excellent."
Yelper Vicki C. wrote, "I was excited to see a restaurant serve dolsot bibimbap since there are so few in the city! I got the bulgogi and it was pretty good. The stone pot could've been a bit hotter since my rice never actually crisped up."
Souped Up Hotpot and Asian Bistro is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)