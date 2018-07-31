Eat, drink, explore: Your guide to 4 new Philly bars and restaurants

Irwin's Upstairs
Photo: Mark K./Yelp
Now open at 800 Mifflin St. in South Philly is Irwin's Upstairs, a bar and restaurant with an outdoor terrace. It's in the spot above the former Bok school.
The small-plates Mediterranean menu features za'atar almonds, baba ghanoush, a mezze board, stonefruit and cucumber salad, and balled watermelon salad, along with main dishes like lamb meatballs and mussels stuffed with currant rice pilaf.
Spice Finch
Photo: Meredith S./Yelp
Spice Finch is a Mediterranean spot that made its debut at 220 S. 17th St. in Rittenhouse. The establishment is helmed by executive chef Jennifer Carroll, co-executive chef Billy Riddle and beverage director Michael Haggerty.
Menu items include date truffles, made with pomegranate, cashew streusel and torn herbs, or charred carrot hummus served on sourdough flatbread. For the main course, check out the date-braised lamb shank, served with warm grain salad, roasted vegetables and cucumber.
At the bar, look for frozen drinks such as the Paper Plane containing bourbon, Nonino Amaro, Aperol and lemon; and the Corpse Reviver #2 with gin, Cointreau, Cocchi Americano, lemon and Underberg.
Junior's Beef and Pork
Photo: arthur e./Yelp
Now open at 1840 E. Passyunk Ave. is Junior's Beef and Pork, a spot to score sandwiches, fries, meatballs and more. In addition to the East Passyunk location, the eatery has a second outpost in Wildwood, New Jersey.
Menu items include a sausage, peppers and onion sandwich and a veggie sandwich with eggplant, roasted peppers, rabe and sharp provolone. Craving a salad? Options include Caesar with chicken, potato salad, pasta salad and more.
Louie Louie
Photo: john k./Yelp
New to 3611 Walnut St. in University City is Louie Louie, a modern bistro with an outdoor patio and full bar. The entree menu includes pan-roasted chicken breast with garlic pommes puree, peas and carrots and tarragon chicken jus; yellowfin tuna tartare with crispy veal sweetbreads and tonnato sauce; and mussels and frites with white wine, tomato, garlic and fine herbs.
End your night with an array of desserts, include creme brulee, served with Madagascar vanilla bean and fresh berries, and a lemon tart with meringue kisses and fresh raspberries. Cocktails, beer and wine are also on offer.