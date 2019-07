Egg-cellent! Cadbury, Reese's top Easter candy list in Delaware Valley

Sweet tooths, get ready!Easter is almost here.While everyone has their favorite treat, a recent survey broke down the top Easter candy by state.According to Retail-Me-Not , Pennsylvania's favorite is Cadbury Eggs.But that's only the second most popular Easter candy in the country.New Jersey and Delaware's favorite is the most popular: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs.The other favorite Easter candies are in order: Jelly Beans, Chocolate Bunnies and Peeps.Here's how it broke down:32% prefer Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs17% prefer Cadbury Eggs16% prefer Jelly Beans10% prefer Chocolate BunniesAnd only 6% chose PeepsThe top Easter candy by state:Alabama: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsAlaska: Chocolate BunniesArizona: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsArkansas: Cadbury EggsCalifornia: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsColorado: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsConnecticut: Chocolate BunniesDelaware: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsFlorida: Jelly BeansGeorgia: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsHawaii: Cadbury EggsIdaho: Cadbury EggsIllinois: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsIndiana: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsIowa: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsKansas: Chocolate BunniesKentucky: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsLouisiana: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsMaine: Cadbury EggsMaryland: Cadbury EggsMassachusetts: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsMichigan: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsMinnesota: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsMississippi: Cadbury EggsMissouri: Chocolate BunniesMontana: Jelly BeansNebraska: Cadbury EggsNevada: Cadbury EggsNew Hampshire: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsNew Jersey: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsNew Mexico: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsNew York: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsNorth Carolina: Cadbury EggsNorth Dakota: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsOhio: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsOklahoma: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsOregon: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsPennsylvania: Cadbury EggsRhode Island: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsSouth Carolina: Jelly BeansSouth Dakota: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsTennessee: PeepsTexas: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsUtah: Cadbury EggsVermont: Chocolate BunniesVirginia: PeepsWashington: Cadbury EggsWashington DC: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsWest Virginia: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsWisconsin: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate EggsWyoming: Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs