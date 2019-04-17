Food & Drink

Egg-stra Special Egg Dishes

By Natalie Jason
Easter Eggs
Easter is always a popular time for brunching, so we found six places with egg-straordinary egg dishes. We did all the legwork so you don't have to scramble around town!

Green Eggs Cafe
2327 Gaul Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
215-644-8383

Over Easy Breakfast Club
2302 E. Norris Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
518-369-6759

Kensington Quarters
1310 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
267-314-5086

Cafe Lift
724 Montgomery Avenue, Narberth, PA 19072
484-429-2626

Cafe La Maude
816 N. 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
267-318-7869

Pine Fish
1138 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-519-2850
