El Merkury, Sweet T's are new additions to historic Reading Terminal Market

By Natalie Jason
El Merkury, Sweet T's are new additions to historic Reading Terminal Market

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Reading Terminal Market is getting some tasty new additions, one offering Central American street food with its signature churros; the other offering up some "Sweetie" pies.

El Merkury and Sweet T's have been around as brick and mortars, food trucks, and pop-ups. But soon they will each have a stall in Reading Terminal Market.

When owner Sofia Deleon came to Philadelphia from Guatemala, she always knew she wanted to have an outpost of her El Merkury at that location.

Look for her signature churros, pupusas, tostadas, and taquitos -- as well as new items like the Honduran breakfast sandwich called baleabas.

Husband and wife team Mark and Tia El specialize in baked desserts made from sweet potatoes. Sweet T's is known for their sweet potato pie, sweet potato cheesecake, sweet potato pound cake, and more.

Their best seller is the small, three-inch version of the sweet potato pie called the Sweetie Pie - but the crust is a graham cracker crust, not the traditional butter crust.

Look for both stalls to be open in mid-April.


El Merkury At The Market | Instagram | Facebook

El Merkury
2104 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-457-5952

Sweet T's Bakery & Sweet Shop | Instagram | Facebook

Reading Terminal Market
51 N. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-459-7448
