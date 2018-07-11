FOOD & DRINK

El Roble Restaurant Salvadoreño brings Salvadoran fare to Reading

Photo: Katherine F./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Salvadoran fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 900 Schuylkill Ave. in Reading, the new addition is called El Roble Restaurant Salvadoreno.

On the menu, expect pupusas, tamales, rellenos de pacaya, soups, horchata and more.

El Roble Restaurant Salvadoreno has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Katherine F., who reviewed the new spot on July 7, wrote, "Order at the counter. This place was totally renovated from a bar and it's clean and spacious. ... We all ordered pupusas. They serve them with the curtido already on top, so if you don't like that ask for it on the side. Delicious pupusas made fresh. I will be back to try other Salvadoran dishes."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. El Roble Restaurant Salvadoreno is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Breakfast and brunch spot Cafe Lift opens its doors in Narberth
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen now open in Old City
It's a date: Treat yourself at Philadelphia's 5 priciest steakhouses
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News