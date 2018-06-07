FOOD & DRINK

Everything nice: Sweets & Curry House brings sugar, spice to Philly

Photo: Nate H./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're looking to chow down on some Indian food, a new spot has you covered. Located at 7630 Castor Ave., the new arrival is called Sweets & Curry House.

Specializing in Indian, Pakistani, Bengali and American cuisine, Sweets & Curry House offers a 100 percent halal menu (prepared in accordance with Muslim law). Options range from spicy chili chicken to sweet jalebi, syrup-soaked fried dough curls.

Sweets & Curry House has received mixed reviews thus far, with a three-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Samia U., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 18, said, "Awesome food and astounding service! The food smells and looks just as great as it tastes. I had the tandoori, naan, chili chicken and chicken tikka. All of which were so colorful and flavorful."

Yelper Suellen E Rick L. added, "This place doesn't deserve the one star I gave; the owner is very mean and the food is outdated and bland."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Sweets & Curry House is open from noon-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and noon-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
