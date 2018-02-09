Explore 3 New Businesses In Manayunk/Roxborough

Ryan's Pub
4301 Main St.
Photo: Shane J./Yelp
Brothers Patrick and Paul Ryan (Smokey Joe's in University City) recently opened a new Irish pub in Manayunk. With the kitchen helmed by executive chef Robert Williams (The Radnor Hotel, Glenmorgan Bar & Grill), Ryan's Pub offers hand-crafted pizzas, pub favorites, and a wide selection of beers.
Look for poutine with demi glaze and cheddar curds; the French dip sandwich with roast beef, melted swiss and horseradish aioli; and the blanco pizza with fontina, ricotta, fresh mozzarella and romano cheeses.
Customers can also build their own burgers or select a signature burger.
Ryan's Pub currently holds four stars out of nine reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Kayla A., who reviewed Ryan's Pub on November 26th, wrote: "The service was great. Our drinks and food came out quickly and the staff are very friendly and welcoming. Will definitely be returning and recommending Ryan's Pub to our friends in the area."
Sierra M. noted: "Good food, great crowd, and awesome beer selection. Will be recommending to my friends. The inside is very nice and inviting and plenty of bar space! Good addition to the Manayunk area!"
Ryan's Pub is open Monday from 4pm-2am, Tuesday-Saturday from noon-2am, and Sunday from 11am-2am.
Napoleon Burger
4229 Main St.
Photo: Napoleon Burger/Yelp
Elsewhere on Main Street, Napoleon Burger recently moved into the former Union Taco space.
The menu is focused on just six items. Look for the Napoleon Burger, which comes with pickles, cheese and onions. It can also be customized with various toppings, including avocado, bacon and sauteed mushrooms.
There are also crinkle-cut fries and three different kinds of milkshakes (vanilla, chocolate swirl and strawberry swirl).
Along with offering burgers, the eatery donates a portion of the proceeds to the Anti-Bully Squad, which combats bullying amongst kids.
Napoleon Burger's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of seven reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper PhillyFood F., who reviewed Napoleon Burger on November 3rd, wrote: "Good cause (portion of the proceeds go to anti-bullying charities), great food and such friendly service. Burgers were juicy, fries were well-seasoned with 5 spice blend, just how I like it.. and the fried chicken was juicy and balanced well with the veggies."
Yelper TJ P. wrote: "I ordered the Napoleon Burger (sauce on the side) which was very good. The fries were hot and fresh but did have a good amount of 5 spice seasoning on them. They also come with a side of cheese, which is a very nice addition. Overall, my burger was tasty and it comes on a potato roll. "
Napoleon Burger is open Tuesday-Saturday from noon-10pm. (It's closed on Sunday and Monday.)
Yiro Yiro
6024 Ridge Ave.
Photo: Dean a./Yelp
Taking its name from the phonetic pronunciation for gyros, Yiro Yiro offers grilled skewers and slow-roasted yiros (gyros). There is also a selection of salads and sides, including Greek yogurt.
"It always bothered us that gyro sandwiches in Philadelphia never tasted like the ones we ate as kids," the owners write on the eatery's website. "So, we decided to do something about it, and created a menu that is unique, customizable, and stays true to our roots."
Customers can customize their orders by choosing between having a plate or a pita sandwich, as well as selecting sauces and sides. (You can see the full menu here.)
Yiro Yiro currently holds 4.5 stars out of 49 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Jonathan C., who reviewed Yiro Yiro on February 1st, wrote: "Just had lunch here. Delicious yiro. Next time I'm trying the spicy sauce. Will recommend to my clients. Family owned and operated. Thank you!"
And Tom B. wrote: "Great and cheap Greek food in Roxborough! Come on people! Nice seating in the back. Lots of options and big portions. We'll be back."
Yiro Yiro is open daily from 11am-10pm.