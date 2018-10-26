Explore 4 new eateries and stores in Philadelphia

Ginza
Photo: ginza/Yelp
A newcomer to Pennsport, Ginza is an authentic Japanese sushi bar, offering signature rolls, ramen and poke bowls at 1100 S. Front St. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
Try the green peace signature roll stuffed with sweet potato, tempura, asparagus, cucumber, mango, avocado, honey wasabi and yuzu cream sauce.
Want to drink on a budget? Ginza is BYOB.
Yelper David S. wrote, "Really good food and generous portions. Great addition to the neighborhood."
Pat's Pizza & Pasta
Photo: pat's pizza & pasta/Yelp
If you're craving Italian fare, stop by 1410 S St. in Graduate Hospital and you'll find Pat's Pizza & Pasta.
Expect to see a diverse selection of traditional Italian and American eats, including pizza, burgers, pasta and sandwiches. Look for the new lobster ravioli stuffed with Maine lobster, ricotta, mozzarella cheese and leeks and topped with vodka sauce.
Cheyenne S. wrote, "One of the best places to stop in and grab a quick bite while exploring South Street."
Wawa
Photo: tim y./Yelp
A Washington Square newcomer, Wawa can add one more location to its list of 800 retail stores at 1300 Chestnut St.
With more than 15,000 square feet of space, expect to find snacks, hoagies and dollar cups of coffee at this location.
TaKorean
Photo: rachel o./Yelp
New to 111 S. Independence Mall East at the Bourse in Old City is TaKorean, a fusion of Korean and Latin cuisine.
TaKorean offers tacos, bowls, slaw bowls, along with protein add-ons and toppings.
Tina S. wrote, "The concept is similar to Chipotle where you pick your base and your slaw, meat and toppings. The spicy kale slaw was super flavorful and delicious."