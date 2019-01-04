FOOD & DRINK

Explore the 3 freshest new businesses to launch in Philadelphia

Nemi Restaurant. | Photo: Patricia A./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in checking out the newest businesses to open in Philadelphia? From an Indian restaurant to a pizzeria, read on for the newest destinations to open for business around town.

---

Makhani



Photo: chris m./Yelp

An Old City newcomer, Makhani is an Indian spot that's located at 7 N. Third St.

This spot specializes in North Indian cuisine, offering a variety of different naans and classic dishes like chicken tikka and other curries and kebobs. Pair your dinner with a mango lassi, with yogurt and mango.

Yelper Joanna S. wrote, "The food had incredible flavors. The garlic naan and the mango chutney were amazing. We will definitely be returning."

Nemi Restaurant



Photo: nemi restaurant/Yelp

Stop by 2636 E. Ann St. in Richmond and you'll find Nemi Restaurant, a new Mexican spot. Yelpers are fans of Nemi Restaurant: it's got five stars out of nine reviews, so far.

On the menu, you'll find a large selection of appetizers, tacos, salads and different ceviches. Try the Tiradito Al Pastor ceviche with marinated and seared cobia fish topped with pineapple sauce, onions, sliced Serrano peppers and cilantro.

"The guacamole was deliciously fresh and the steak tacos and fajitas were cooked to perfection," said Yelper Ryan G. "I can't wait to go back again for date night to explore the cocktail menu."

Momma Mia's Pizzeria



Photo: brian b./Yelp

Now open at 15002 Endicott St. in Somerton is Momma Mia's Pizzeria, a spot to score pizza, cheesesteaks and chicken wings.

In addition to this restaurant's selection of pizzas, there's also American standards like chicken wings, sandwiches and salads. Order the honey-mustard chicken pie with mozzarella, crispy chicken, bacon and honey-mustard.

Yelper Chris B. noted, "This is great food made by great people. I ordered the plain and buffalo chicken pie. It had a delicious, light and crispy crust and the pizza was so flavorful that it didn't need anything added on top."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Watch Jan. 5 FYI Philly
Man sues Burger King over 'meals for life' deal after bathroom ordeal
Here are Lancaster's top 3 vegetarian spots
New Dark Chocolate Oreos hit shelves in a store near you
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Doctors 'aggressively monitoring' injured police officer
Philly police academy cadet collapses, taken to hospital
Police identify 2 men killed in Camden Co. crash
Pederson, Nagy's friendship: Ice cream, QBs, Andy Reid
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, including 5 children headed to Disney
City officials celebrate 2-years of PHL Pre-K
2 men shot, wounded in Grays Ferry
Police discover burned body in West Philadelphia
Show More
R Kelly's accusers, inner circle revisit shocking allegations in new docuseries
Sheriff releases sketch of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes' killer
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
Homicide by vehicle charges for driver in fatal South Philly crash
Parents speak out after boy dies from smell of cooking fish
More News