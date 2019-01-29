FOOD & DRINK

Explore the 3 most popular spots in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood

Lorenzo's Cafe Espresso Ristorante Italiano. | Photo: Lisa L./Yelp

Spending time in Tacony? Get to know this Philadelphia neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Italian restaurant to a sandwich shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Tacony, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

---

1. Lorenzo's Cafe Espresso Ristorante Italiano



Photo: jennifer s./Yelp

Topping the list is Italian spot Lorenzo's Cafe Espresso Ristorante Italiano, which offers desserts and salads. Located at 4741 Princeton Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp.

2. Jack's Place



Photo: bob m./Yelp

Next up is Jack's Place, a spot to score sandwiches, situated at 7167 Hegerman St. With 4.5 stars out of 61 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Fink's



Photo: joe n./Yelp

Fink's, a spot to score sandwiches and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4633 Princeton Ave., four stars out of 50 reviews.
