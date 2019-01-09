Explore the 3 top spots in Philadelphia's West Passyunk neighborhood

FOOD & DRINK

Café Y Chocolate. | Photo: Nancy M./Yelp

Looking to uncover all that West Passyunk has to offer? Get to know this Philadelphia neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mexican restaurant to a brewery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in West Passyunk, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

---

1. Cafe Y Chocolate



Photo: daina m./Yelp

Topping the list is Mexican and breakfast and brunch spot Cafe y Chocolate, which offers coffee and tea and more. Located at 2100 S. Norwood St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 284 reviews on Yelp.

2. Nick's Old Original Roast Beef



photo: Jaime ../yelp

Next up is dive bar Nick's Old Original Roast Beef, which offers sandwiches and more, situated at 2149 S. 20th St. With 4.5 stars out of 229 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Brewery ARS



Photo: mark m./Yelp

Brewery Brewery ARS is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1927 W. Passyunk Ave., 4.5 stars out of 40 reviews.
