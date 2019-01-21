FOOD & DRINK

Explore the 3 top spots in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood

Photo: Haegeles Bakery/Yelp

By Hoodline
Visiting Wissinoming, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Philadelphia neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a sandwich shop to a bar.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Wissinoming, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

---

1. Joe's Steaks + Soda Shop



Photo: kelli f./Yelp

Topping the list is Joe's Steaks + Soda Shop, a spot to score cheesesteaks and sandwiches. Located at 6030 Torresdale Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 300 reviews on Yelp.

2. Haegeles Bakery



Photo: haegeles bakery/Yelp

Next up is bakery Haegeles Bakery, situated at 4164 Barnett St. With five stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Grey Lodge Pub



Photo: matthew l./Yelp

Pub The Grey Lodge Pub is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 6235 Frankford Ave., four stars out of 144 reviews.
