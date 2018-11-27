Explore the 4 most popular spots in downtown Allentown

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit downtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Edie's Eatery
Photo: Pauline T./Yelp
Topping the list is breakfast and lunch spot Edie's Eatery. Located at 23 S. Ninth St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp.
Eddie's serves breakfast dishes like chicken and waffles, French toast, and a chorizo bowl with peppers, onions, potatoes and two eggs served any style. At lunch, there's sandwiches -- like the Crispy Chicken Cowabunga -- steak frites and more.
For customers who are too busy to cook, Edie's offers meal plans. Subscribers can choose from three different meal plans, including ketogenic and low-calorie plans, and pick up weekday lunches, weekday dinners or both throughout the week. More details are available here.
2. Bay Leaf Restaurant
Photo: Marie W./Yelp
Next up is New American and Asian fusion spot Bay Leaf Restaurant, situated at 935 W. Hamilton St. With 4.5 stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
On the wide-ranging menu, expect a selection of meat and seafood dishes, such as spring rolls filled with chicken, shrimp and crabmeat and served with Thai sweet and sour sauce; a Thai herb salad with shrimp, fresh herbs and Thai miang sauce; chicken with lima beans, mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce; and a swordfish served with diced shrimp and a sweet and tangy Thai chili sauce. View the menu here. Diners can also indulge in desserts like pecan pie, creme brulee and fruit sorbets.
3. Delicioso Gourmet Pizza & Subs
Photo: heidi p./Yelp
Delicioso Gourmet Pizza & Subs, a spot to score pizza and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1032 W. Hamilton St. to see for yourself.
Yelpers rave about the Grandma, a Sicilian pie with marinara sauce, cheese and fresh basil, as well as the joint's filling sandwiches and chicken wings.
4. Greenmouth Juice Bar & Cafe
Photo: kat j./Yelp
Check out Greenmouth Juice Bar & Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp. You can find the vegetarian spot at 21 N. Seventh St.
Greenmouth offers plant-based, health-focused fare using organic ingredients. Come for superfood smoothies, smoothie bowls and cold-presses juices, as well as coffees, teas and lemonade. If you need an energy jolt, try the Power smoothie with banana, almond butter, walnuts, cacao, cinnamon, a date and oat milk. Or opt for the Detoxify cold-pressed juice that contains kale, apple, romaine, celery, parsley, lemon and ginger.
As for meals, expect veggie-packed salads, sandwiches and wraps, soups and more. Big fans of Greenmouth can also sign up for a meal plan to take home breakfasts, lunches and dinners that require little to no prep. Check out the entire menu here.