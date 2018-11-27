FOOD & DRINK

Explore the 4 most popular spots in downtown Allentown

Edie's Eatery. | Photo: Pauline T./Yelp

By Hoodline
Spending time in downtown Allentown? Get to know this Allentown neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Asian fusion restaurant to a vegetarian spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit downtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Edie's Eatery



Photo: Pauline T./Yelp

Topping the list is breakfast and lunch spot Edie's Eatery. Located at 23 S. Ninth St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp.

Eddie's serves breakfast dishes like chicken and waffles, French toast, and a chorizo bowl with peppers, onions, potatoes and two eggs served any style. At lunch, there's sandwiches -- like the Crispy Chicken Cowabunga -- steak frites and more.

For customers who are too busy to cook, Edie's offers meal plans. Subscribers can choose from three different meal plans, including ketogenic and low-calorie plans, and pick up weekday lunches, weekday dinners or both throughout the week. More details are available here.

2. Bay Leaf Restaurant



Photo: Marie W./Yelp

Next up is New American and Asian fusion spot Bay Leaf Restaurant, situated at 935 W. Hamilton St. With 4.5 stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

On the wide-ranging menu, expect a selection of meat and seafood dishes, such as spring rolls filled with chicken, shrimp and crabmeat and served with Thai sweet and sour sauce; a Thai herb salad with shrimp, fresh herbs and Thai miang sauce; chicken with lima beans, mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce; and a swordfish served with diced shrimp and a sweet and tangy Thai chili sauce. View the menu here. Diners can also indulge in desserts like pecan pie, creme brulee and fruit sorbets.

3. Delicioso Gourmet Pizza & Subs



Photo: heidi p./Yelp

Delicioso Gourmet Pizza & Subs, a spot to score pizza and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1032 W. Hamilton St. to see for yourself.

Yelpers rave about the Grandma, a Sicilian pie with marinara sauce, cheese and fresh basil, as well as the joint's filling sandwiches and chicken wings.

4. Greenmouth Juice Bar & Cafe



Photo: kat j./Yelp

Check out Greenmouth Juice Bar & Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp. You can find the vegetarian spot at 21 N. Seventh St.

Greenmouth offers plant-based, health-focused fare using organic ingredients. Come for superfood smoothies, smoothie bowls and cold-presses juices, as well as coffees, teas and lemonade. If you need an energy jolt, try the Power smoothie with banana, almond butter, walnuts, cacao, cinnamon, a date and oat milk. Or opt for the Detoxify cold-pressed juice that contains kale, apple, romaine, celery, parsley, lemon and ginger.

As for meals, expect veggie-packed salads, sandwiches and wraps, soups and more. Big fans of Greenmouth can also sign up for a meal plan to take home breakfasts, lunches and dinners that require little to no prep. Check out the entire menu here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Juniper Latte joins list of Starbucks holiday beverages
Krispy Kreme doughnuts are dressed up for the holidays
Rider University blocks Chick-fil-A as dining option, cites values
Here are Lancaster's top 5 Latin American spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Ex-attorney general Kathleen Kane ordered to report to jail Thursday
Names released in shooting at Poconos municipal building
Man accused of stabbing woman, holding another hostage
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
Flyers moving on from 'unyielding' Hextall, search for GM begins
PECO crews head Midwest to help storm victims
Gender reveal party leads to 47,000-acre wildfire
Calls for A.C. mayor, councilman to step down after nightclub incident
Show More
Rider University blocks Chick-fil-A as dining option, cites values
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
Baby Boom! Fire department welcomes 8 new additions
Police: Teacher killed ex's girlfriend in front of children
Study: Women sleep better with dogs by their side
More News