Explore the 4 top spots in Lancaster's Musser Park neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Musser Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Lancaster Brewing Company
Photo: carissa k/Yelp
Topping the list is brew pub Lancaster Brewing Company. Located at 302 N. Plum St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 510 reviews on Yelp.
2. Square One Coffee
Photo: melanie and katie s./Yelp
Next up is Square One Coffee, a spot to score coffee and tea, situated at 145 N. Duke St. With 4.5 stars out of 123 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
3. Lancaster Sweet Shoppe
Photo: hannah w./Yelp
Chocolatier and shop Lancaster Sweet Shoppe, which offers ice cream and frozen yogurt and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 141 N. Duke St., 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews.
4. Noodle King
Photo: mai d./Yelp
Noodle King, a Vietnamese spot that offers noodles and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 57 Yelp reviews. Head over to 216 N. Duke St. to see for yourself.
