Explore the 5 most popular spots in Philadelphia's Cedar Park neighborhood

Aksum. | Photo: Grace L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to uncover all that Cedar Park has to offer? Get to know this Philadelphia neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a halal spot to a brewery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Cedar Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

---

1. Mood Cafe



Photo: yanghwa p./Yelp

Topping the list is cafe, Pakistani and halal spot Mood Cafe. Located at 4618 Baltimore Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 423 reviews on Yelp.

2. Dock Street Brewery



Photo: dock street brewery/Yelp

Brewery and vegetarian spot Dock Street Brewery, which offers pizza and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 701 S. 50th St., four stars out of 519 reviews.

3. Lee's Deli



Photo: yolanda p./Yelp

Lee's Deli, a deli that offers sandwiches and burgers, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 111 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4700 Baltimore Ave. to see for yourself.

4. Hibiscus Cafe



Photo: roni m./Yelp

Check out Hibiscus Cafe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 109 reviews on Yelp. You can find the vegetarian and vegan spot, which offers juice and smoothies and more, at 4907 Catharine St.

5. Aksum



Photo: grace l./Yelp

Finally, there's Aksum, a local favorite with four stars out of 322 reviews. Stop by 4630 Baltimore Ave. to hit up the Mediterranean spot next time you're in the neighborhood.
