Explore the 5 most popular spots in Philadelphia's Cedar Park neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Cedar Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
---
1. Mood Cafe
Photo: yanghwa p./Yelp
Topping the list is cafe, Pakistani and halal spot Mood Cafe. Located at 4618 Baltimore Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 423 reviews on Yelp.
2. Dock Street Brewery
Photo: dock street brewery/Yelp
Brewery and vegetarian spot Dock Street Brewery, which offers pizza and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 701 S. 50th St., four stars out of 519 reviews.
3. Lee's Deli
Photo: yolanda p./Yelp
Lee's Deli, a deli that offers sandwiches and burgers, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 111 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4700 Baltimore Ave. to see for yourself.
4. Hibiscus Cafe
Photo: roni m./Yelp
Check out Hibiscus Cafe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 109 reviews on Yelp. You can find the vegetarian and vegan spot, which offers juice and smoothies and more, at 4907 Catharine St.
5. Aksum
Photo: grace l./Yelp
Finally, there's Aksum, a local favorite with four stars out of 322 reviews. Stop by 4630 Baltimore Ave. to hit up the Mediterranean spot next time you're in the neighborhood.