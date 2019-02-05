FOOD & DRINK

Explore the 5 top spots in Lancaster's East Side neighborhood

Four54 Grill. | Photo: Carissa K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to uncover all that East Side has to offer? Get to know this Lancaster neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a spot to score pub grub to a sampling of foods of the world.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in East Side, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

---

1. Horse Inn



Photo: seth m./Yelp

Topping the list is gastropub and traditional American spot Horse Inn. Located at 540 E. Fulton St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 181 reviews on Yelp.

2. Chellas Arepa Kitchen



Photo: chellas arepa kitchen/Yelp

Next up is Venezuelan and Peruvian spot Chellas Arepa Kitchen, situated at 1830 Hempstead Road. With five stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Four54 Grill



Photo: carissa k./Yelp

Traditional American spot Four54 Grill, which offers burgers and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 454 New Holland Ave., 4.5 stars out of 105 reviews.

4. Gran Sabor Latino Restaurant



Photo: lori s./Yelp

Gran Sabor Latino Restaurant, a Caribbean, Spanish and Latin American spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 45 Yelp reviews. Head over to 120 N. Franklin St. to see for yourself.

5. Upohar



Photo: buju d./Yelp

Check out Upohar, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp. You can find the vegan, gluten-free and African spot at 798 New Holland Ave., Suite E.
