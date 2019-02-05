Explore the 5 top spots in Lancaster's East Side neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in East Side, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
---
1. Horse Inn
Photo: seth m./Yelp
Topping the list is gastropub and traditional American spot Horse Inn. Located at 540 E. Fulton St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 181 reviews on Yelp.
2. Chellas Arepa Kitchen
Photo: chellas arepa kitchen/Yelp
Next up is Venezuelan and Peruvian spot Chellas Arepa Kitchen, situated at 1830 Hempstead Road. With five stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
3. Four54 Grill
Photo: carissa k./Yelp
Traditional American spot Four54 Grill, which offers burgers and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 454 New Holland Ave., 4.5 stars out of 105 reviews.
4. Gran Sabor Latino Restaurant
Photo: lori s./Yelp
Gran Sabor Latino Restaurant, a Caribbean, Spanish and Latin American spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 45 Yelp reviews. Head over to 120 N. Franklin St. to see for yourself.
5. Upohar
Photo: buju d./Yelp
Check out Upohar, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp. You can find the vegan, gluten-free and African spot at 798 New Holland Ave., Suite E.