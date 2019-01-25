Explore the 5 top spots in Philadelphia's Spruce Hill neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Spruce Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
---
1. Saad's Halal Restaurant
Photo: rummy v./Yelp
Topping the list is halal spot Saad's Halal Restaurant, which offers cheesesteaks and desserts. Located at 4500 Walnut St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 539 reviews on Yelp.
2. Ice Cave
Photo: ice cave/Yelp
Next up is Ice Cave, a spot to score desserts, shaved ice and bubble tea, situated at 4507 Baltimore Ave. With five stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
3. Honest Tom's Plant Based Taco Shop
Photo: victoria l./Yelp
Honest Tom's Plant Based Taco Shop, a vegan spot that offers tacos and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 556 Yelp reviews. Head over to 261 S. 44th St. to see for yourself.
4. Fiume
Photo: lina z./Yelp
Check out Fiume, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 154 reviews on Yelp. You can find the whiskey bar, beer bar and cocktail bar at 229 S. 45th St., Floor 2.
5. Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
Photo: hiram m./Yelp
Finally, there's Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill, a local favorite with four stars out of 504 reviews. Stop by 4420 Walnut St. to hit up the Lebanese, halal and breakfast and brunch spot next time you're in the neighborhood.