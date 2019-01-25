FOOD & DRINK

Explore the 5 top spots in Philadelphia's Spruce Hill neighborhood

Photo: Ice Cave/Yelp

By Hoodline
Visiting Spruce Hill, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Philadelphia neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a halal restaurant to a cocktail bar.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Spruce Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

---

1. Saad's Halal Restaurant



Photo: rummy v./Yelp

Topping the list is halal spot Saad's Halal Restaurant, which offers cheesesteaks and desserts. Located at 4500 Walnut St., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 539 reviews on Yelp.

2. Ice Cave



Photo: ice cave/Yelp

Next up is Ice Cave, a spot to score desserts, shaved ice and bubble tea, situated at 4507 Baltimore Ave. With five stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Honest Tom's Plant Based Taco Shop



Photo: victoria l./Yelp

Honest Tom's Plant Based Taco Shop, a vegan spot that offers tacos and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 556 Yelp reviews. Head over to 261 S. 44th St. to see for yourself.

4. Fiume



Photo: lina z./Yelp

Check out Fiume, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 154 reviews on Yelp. You can find the whiskey bar, beer bar and cocktail bar at 229 S. 45th St., Floor 2.

5. Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill



Photo: hiram m./Yelp

Finally, there's Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill, a local favorite with four stars out of 504 reviews. Stop by 4420 Walnut St. to hit up the Lebanese, halal and breakfast and brunch spot next time you're in the neighborhood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Cry Baby Pasta brings Italian fare to Queen Village
Here are Philadelphia's top 5 Southeast Asian spots
Your guide to the 5 top spots in Lancaster's Stadium District neighborhood
Chick-fil-A won't make Super Bowl Sunday exception
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
2 dead, 4 injured in South Philadelphia fire
Montco woman claims property is swamped after neighbor's projects
Roger Stone arrested, charged with witness tampering
Missing North Carolina 3-year-old found alive
3 dead in shooting spree near Penn State University
Police: 2 men killed while in car with shooter
Man's murder conviction overturned after 9 years
Veteran stops to help Colin Powell change flat tire
Show More
Iconic 30th Street Station board to be removed over weekend
Family kicked off flight when due to body odor complaints
AccuWeather: Breezy, Colder Today
Embiid named starter for All-Star Game
5 dogs rescued from Yeadon home
More News