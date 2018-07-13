Explore the freshest new businesses on the Atlantic City Boardwalk

Council Oak Fish
Photo: Larry B./Yelp
Stroll through the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at 1000 Boardwalk and you'll find Council Oak Fish. It's an upscale restaurant emphasizing locally-caught fish and seafood. You'll find swordfish, sea bass and lobster -- grilled in a wood-fired oven or stewed in a hot pot. Appetizers include raw oysters, calamari, caviar and mussels.
Ocean Resort Casino
Photo: Doug D./Yelp
Ocean Resort Casino is now operating at 500 Boardwalk. Now open where the Revel Hotel and Casino used to be, the new hotel's rooms promise large windows, soaking tubs and ocean views. Its event hall hosts sports and entertainment events, from mixed martial arts to comedy. The facility also features 18 different dining options, plus retail shops, bars, swimming pools and, of course, all of the expected gaming options.
Dolce Mare
Photo: Gina C./Yelp
Finally, among Ocean City Resort's restaurants, you'll find Dolce Mare. With ocean views and an upscale atmosphere, the modern Italian dinner spot puts an emphasis on seafood. Look for tuna tartare and octopus among the appetizers, while entrees include seafood risotto, scallops and baked sea bass vie with meatballs over creamy polenta, and veal Milanese. The bar also offers an extensive selection of wines and specialty cocktails.