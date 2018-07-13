FOOD & DRINK

Explore the freshest new businesses on the Atlantic City Boardwalk

Council Oak Fish. | Photo: Larry B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in exploring what's new in Atlantic City? Read on for a rundown of the latest business openings.

Council Oak Fish



Photo: Larry B./Yelp

Stroll through the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at 1000 Boardwalk and you'll find Council Oak Fish. It's an upscale restaurant emphasizing locally-caught fish and seafood. You'll find swordfish, sea bass and lobster -- grilled in a wood-fired oven or stewed in a hot pot. Appetizers include raw oysters, calamari, caviar and mussels.

Ocean Resort Casino



Photo: Doug D./Yelp
Ocean Resort Casino is now operating at 500 Boardwalk. Now open where the Revel Hotel and Casino used to be, the new hotel's rooms promise large windows, soaking tubs and ocean views. Its event hall hosts sports and entertainment events, from mixed martial arts to comedy. The facility also features 18 different dining options, plus retail shops, bars, swimming pools and, of course, all of the expected gaming options.

Dolce Mare



Photo: Gina C./Yelp

Finally, among Ocean City Resort's restaurants, you'll find Dolce Mare. With ocean views and an upscale atmosphere, the modern Italian dinner spot puts an emphasis on seafood. Look for tuna tartare and octopus among the appetizers, while entrees include seafood risotto, scallops and baked sea bass vie with meatballs over creamy polenta, and veal Milanese. The bar also offers an extensive selection of wines and specialty cocktails.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineAtlantic City
FOOD & DRINK
Breakfast and brunch spot Cafe Lift opens its doors in Narberth
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen now open in Old City
It's a date: Treat yourself at Philadelphia's 5 priciest steakhouses
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News