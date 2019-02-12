Explore the newest businesses to launch in Lower Merion Township

Rudee's Thai
Photo: kaung h./Yelp
Rudee's Thai is a Thai spot, offering salads and soup that's located at 333 E. Lancaster Ave.
At this spot, look for noodles, curry dishes, greens and plenty of signature dishes like a seafood medley of New Zealand mussels, shrimp, flounder and calamari topped with basil and spices. For dessert, look for fried ice cream or bananas, along with mango sticky rice.
Parlour Ice Cream
Photo: blake f./Yelp
Stroll past 18 W. Lancaster Ave. and you'll find Parlour Ice Cream, a new spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and more.
This dessert spot offers gourmet ice cream in Lower Merion Township. Look for flavors like cinnamon caramel swirl, cotton candy and peppermint stick. Craving a non-dairy option? Check out the raspberry or lemon sorbet.
Cafe Lift
Photo: ling p./Yelp
Cafe Lift is a new breakfast and brunch spot that's located at 724 Montgomery Ave.
With another outpost in Philadelphia, this spot offers an indulgent breakfast and brunch menu. Look for a savory morning dish like Polish Benedict, two poached eggs with smoked kielbasa, sauerkraut and drizzled with mustard hollandaise.
Craving a sweet breakfast? There's crepes with bananas and chocolate hazelnut spread or lemon ricotta pancakes. For a midday meal, check out its sandwiches and salads.