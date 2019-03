Explore the newest businesses to open in Philadelphia

Alrayyan Food Market

Non Stop Gyro

Day N Nite

Want to hit up the freshest new spots in Philadelphia? From a Middle Eastern market to a hookah bar and lounge, read on for a list of the newest businesses to open their doors near you.A Spruce Hill newcomer, Alrayyan Food Market , is a new halal spot at 121 S. 43rd St.Located on the Penn campus, the market offers fresh produce, prepared foods, desserts and housewares, like Middle Eastern-inspired tea sets and art. When hunger strikes, look for the chicken shawarma platter and baklava for dessert.Head over to 3632 Powelton Ave. and you'll find Non Stop Gyro , a new Greek spot in Powelton.The menu features starters like tiropita, a homemade Greek feta cheese pie, and stuffed grape leaves with rice and herbs. There's also gyro and pita sandwiches, platters and kebabs. Satisfy your sweet tooth with the galaktompoureko dessert, a phyllo dough stuffed with cream custard and drizzled with honey.Lastly, wander over to 908 Cherry St. in Chinatown and you'll find a new bar, Day N Nite This bar and hookah lounge offers a wide selection of alcoholic beverages and 10 different blends of tobacco flavors, including Coco Heaven, a mix of coconut, plum, banana and vanilla. For casual eats, look for fried calamari and Korean wings.---