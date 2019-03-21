Food & Drink

Explore the newest businesses to open in Philadelphia

Photo: Day N Nite/Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to hit up the freshest new spots in Philadelphia? From a Middle Eastern market to a hookah bar and lounge, read on for a list of the newest businesses to open their doors near you.


Alrayyan Food Market




A Spruce Hill newcomer, Alrayyan Food Market, is a new halal spot at 121 S. 43rd St.

Located on the Penn campus, the market offers fresh produce, prepared foods, desserts and housewares, like Middle Eastern-inspired tea sets and art. When hunger strikes, look for the chicken shawarma platter and baklava for dessert.

Non Stop Gyro




Head over to 3632 Powelton Ave. and you'll find Non Stop Gyro, a new Greek spot in Powelton.

The menu features starters like tiropita, a homemade Greek feta cheese pie, and stuffed grape leaves with rice and herbs. There's also gyro and pita sandwiches, platters and kebabs. Satisfy your sweet tooth with the galaktompoureko dessert, a phyllo dough stuffed with cream custard and drizzled with honey.

Day N Nite




Lastly, wander over to 908 Cherry St. in Chinatown and you'll find a new bar, Day N Nite.

This bar and hookah lounge offers a wide selection of alcoholic beverages and 10 different blends of tobacco flavors, including Coco Heaven, a mix of coconut, plum, banana and vanilla. For casual eats, look for fried calamari and Korean wings.
---

