Explore the newest restaurants to launch in Philadelphia

Photo: Tomo Sushi & Ramen/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in getting the lowdown on recent restaurant additions to Philadelphia? From a Korean fusion joint to a classic deli, read on for a rundown of the newest nosh nooks to open for business near you.

Koreana



Photo: Koreana/Yelp

A new addition to Rittenhouse, Koreana is a fast-casual Korean fusion spot that's located at 37 S. 19th St. As well as offering its signature bibimbap and lunch specials in-house, the eatery provides take-out, delivery and catering.

Tomo Sushi & Ramen



Photo: Stewart K./Yelp

Tomo Sushi & Ramen is a sushi bar offering ramen and more that recently opened at 228 Arch St. in the Old City. On the menu, look for the sashimi deluxe or the vegan straw-veggie roll topped with strawberries.

The Wander Inn



Photo: The Wander Inn/Yelp

The Wander Inn is a bar that recently opened its doors at 2500 S. Third St. in Whitman. While a rotating selection of craft beers on draught and ciders is the focus, the bar also serves brunch on the weekends.

The PokeSpot



Photo: Therese M./Yelp

Rittenhouse The PokeSpot is now located at 1804 Chestnut St. Healthy base options, like zucchini noodles and cauliflower rice, combined with unlimited veggie toppings, set this poke place apart from its competitors.

Cooperman's Deli



Photo: Charles E./Yelp

Stroll past 7060 Germantown Ave. in Mount Airy West, and you'll find Cooperman's Deli, which specializes in customizable bagels and housemade pastrami for its signature sandwiches.
