Explore the top 4 budget-friendly diners in Philadelphia

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable diners in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
1. Cedar Park Cafe
Photo: Kathy X./Yelp
Topping the list is Cedar Park Cafe. Located at 4914 Baltimore Ave. in Cedar Park, the breakfast and brunch spot is the highest rated affordable diner in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 261 reviews on Yelp.
Cedar Park Cafe offers plenty of breakfast and lunch options, including cheesesteaks, burgers, and breakfast and omelet platters. Look for its fried chicken with sweet chili sauce alongside waffles glazed with sweet maple syrup.
For vegetarians, the eatery serves up a tofu veggie scramble, vegetarian hoagie and homefries topped with broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions.
Yelper Becca R. wrote, "Probably my favorite no-frills breakfast in Philly! Heaping, throw-down portions and perfect crispy home fries."
2. Dew Inn
Photo: Sam C./Yelp
Next up is Old Kensington's Dew Inn, situated at 501 W. Girard Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.
This diner offers breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, French toast and waffles. For the lunch crowd, there are hamburgers, wraps and club sandwiches.
Yelper Olivia N. wrote, "The portions here are always so generous and once you've had that first bite, you know your food was made with care and tailored to the exact way you wanted it."
3. Champ's Diner
Photo: Ki Dong P./Yelp
North Central's Champ's Diner, located at 1539 Cecil B Moore Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive breakfast spot four stars out of 85 reviews.
Champ's Diner, found on Temple University's campus, offers breakfast and omelet platters, seafood, salads and Champ's specials like Oreo waffles.
Look for its signature Dankwitch sandwich, with a choice of steak, pork or bacon complete with an egg and hash browns on a long roll.
Yelper Shanna S. wrote, "If you're hungry and want large portions, this is the place to go."
4. Texas Wiener
Photo: Pla P./Yelp
Texas Wiener, a diner and breakfast spot in Belmont, is another much-loved, inexpensive go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 30 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3963 Lancaster Ave. to see for yourself.
This Southern-style diner serves a variety of breakfast sandwiches, a cream chip beef platter, steaks and burgers.
Yelpers rave about its fried chicken and waffles sprinkled with cinnamon, sugar and served with a side of bacon.
Asmean T. wrote, "It's got everything you love about a local breakfast place: the menu is extensive, everything is cooked in front of you, the staff is nice and attentive, and the service is quick."