Explore these 3 new Old City businesses

Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen
126 Chestnut St.
Photo: Amey Y./Yelp
First up, Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen is a New American spot, offering draft beer, sandwiches and more.
On the menu, you'll find savory dishes like pork sliders with chamomile rub, pickled tomato and manchego; the Glory Burger with short rib, brisket chuck and Cooper sharp cheese; and the Farmer's Pot Pie with seasonal veggies, braised greens and a flake crust. (See the full menu here.)
The rotating list of 36 beers on tap offers a variety of local and national brews, alongside international and seasonal options.
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen currently holds five stars out of six reviews on Yelp, indicating a solid start.
Alexis J., who was among the first to review the new spot on August 12, said, "Very cool vibe in this brand new bar. Amazing beer selection and knowledgeable (and yet still friendly) bartenders to back it up. Wide range of food on the menu, everything we tried was delicious. The octopus, wings and short ribs were spot on!"
Daniel B. added, "Great new place to fill your beer craving. A beautiful bar plus many comfy tables you can disappear into."
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday, 11:45 a.m.-2 a.m. on Tuesday-Friday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekends.
Nauti Mermaid
110 Chestnut St.
Photo: Nauti Mermaid/Yelp
Nauti Mermaid is a crab house and piano bar -- inspired the restaurant was inspired by the great crab houses of the Maryland shore, the website notes. Every night at 8 p.m., the restaurant turns into a piano bar with local pianists and singers providing entertainment.
On the menu, you'll find options like the crab cakes (with fried potatoes, coleslaw and remoulade sauce), the Nauti Blue Boil (blue crabs, shrimp, oysters, sausage, potatoes, corn and spicy cioppino broth) and the Baltimore Pit Beef sandwich (with cheddar, fried onions and horseradish sauce).
Yelp users are excited about Nauti Mermaid, which currently holds four stars out of 19 reviews on the site.
Yelper Alisha S., who reviewed Nauti Mermaid on August 8, wrote, "We took advantage of the happy hour Buck-a-Shuck Oysters. They were incredible and the best oysters I've had in a long time. They were meaty, fresh and served with a side of cocktail sauce and horseradish."
Maya B. noted, "The space is quaint, but really cute! The food came out quickly, and it was excellent! The salmon, potatoes and veggies were so tasty. I also tried the fish club--yum!"
Nauti Mermaid is open from 5-11 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 5-10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Airis Roll & Rice
8 N. Third St.
Photo: Christina S./Yelp
Airis Roll & Rice is a Japanese take-out spot, offering sushi, poke and more.
The menu has options like yakisoba (shrimp, broccoli, cabbage and stir-fried yakisoba noodles marinated in yakisoba sauce), salmon poke (salmon marinated in tosazu sauce with carrot, cucumber, apple, shiso leaves, kaiware sprouts and kizami nori over a bed of rice) and the Bomb Diggity sushi roll (deep-fried spicy crab and cream cheese). See the full menu here.
Airis Roll & Rice currently holds 3.5 stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Yuanyuan F., who reviewed Airis Roll & Rice on May 5, wrote, "The sushi/sashimi is really nice here. They have less fish choices than full sushi bars, but they make sure every fish they offer is fresh. As a casual dinner, it's very smart."
Kai C. noted, "The employees were so nice! Did not expect my poke bowl to be that big, well worth the $16. Best seaweed salad too, which is huge for me! Felt like I was eating noodles."
Airis Roll & Rice is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)