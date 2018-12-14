E. COLI

Farm tied to romaine E. coli outbreak recalling cauliflower, other lettuces

A California farm tied to a romaine E. coli outbreak is also recalling cauliflower and other types of lettuces "because it may be contaminated."

KGO-TV reports, Adam Brothers Farming in Santa Maria says it's recalling red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower harvested on November 27 through 30, 2018.

Do not eat these items.

The company says none of the recalled product has tested positive for E. coli and issued the recall out of an abundance of caution.
