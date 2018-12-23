FOOD & DRINK

FDA: Thoroughly wash avocados before eating to avoid listeria

The FDA is warning people to thoroughly wash avocados.

NEW YORK (WPVI) --
There is a warning for avocado lovers from federal officials.

The US Food and Drug Administration is advising people to wash avocados before eating them, even though they don't eat the skin.

The FDA said the only way to prevent bacteria and dirt from transferring from the peel to the insides is to wash the skins thoroughly before prepping.

According to the government, one in five avocados tests positive for a bacteria that causes listeria infections.

The FDA also recommends scrubbing the avocado peel with a produce brush, then drying it with a paper towel.

