Feast your eyes on the best Philadelphia businesses to visit before Thanksgiving

The Sweet Life Bakeshop. | Photo: Megan K./Yelp

By Hoodline
The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us, meaning it's time to find your stretchy pants and to think about what you're thankful this year.

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or doing something unrelated to overeating, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do (and get) in preparation for the big day. From beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Philadelphia's top go-tos for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of where to head.

As friends and family prepare to gather this Thanksgiving, head to one of Philadelphia's best grocery stores to stock up on supplies before it's too late.
1. Fu-wah Mini Market



Photo: isabel r./Yelp

Topping the list is Fu-Wah Mini Market. Located at 810 S. 47th St. in Cedar Park, the convenience store and grocery store, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest rated grocery store in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 235 reviews on Yelp.

The Market doesn't have much on the menu to serve during the holiday meal. However, customers can pick up Yelper recommended mini sandwiches or hoagies and/or sliced cold cuts like cheese and ham for an appetizer tray to either bring to a host's house or serve to guests at their own house.

2. Di Bruno Bros.



Photo: ivy t./Yelp

Next up is Rittenhouse's Di Bruno Bros., situated at 1730 Chestnut St. With four stars out of 496 reviews on Yelp, the cheese shop, meat shop and grocery store has proven to be a local favorite.

Di Bruno's offers a vast list of holiday eats to keep your guests happy while they wait for dinner. They offer a collection of meat and cheese plates, snacks and breads and spreads. if you are looking for dessert options, select any of the chocolate and pastry items.

Don't have the time or energy to cook? Di Bruno's also will cater your entire meal.

3. Trader Joe's



Photo: retna s./Yelp

Logan Square's Trader Joe's, located at 2121 Market St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store four stars out of 478 reviews.

The store has everything for holiday, including appetizers, food for dinner and plenty of dessert choices.
Responsible for dessert, but haven't got the time (or energy) to cook? Head to one of Philadelphia's top bakeries, all of which are cranking out autumnal-inspired baked goods and sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.

1. Beiler's Bakery



Photo: christine s./Yelp

First up is Beiler's Bakery. Located at 51 N. 12th St., Reading Terminal Market in Center City, the bakery, which offers doughnuts and more, is the most popular bakery in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,130 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers raved about the doughnuts, especially the ones with fillings like a Boston creme. They are a great item to serve after the meal, or even before it.

2. The Sweet Life Bakeshop



Photo: nick d./Yelp

Next is Bella Vista's The Sweet Life Bakeshop, situated at 740 South St. With five stars out of 244 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers cupcakes, desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

While cupcakes were a major draw, Yelpers gave the pudding cups two thumbs up. In addition to any pies you serve after the big meal, try adding a strawberry-banana or vanilla wafer pudding cup.
