FEASTIVAL celebrates 10 years of food

By Timothy Walton
One of Philadelphia's top foodie events is celebrating its 10th year. FEASTIVAL is taking over the Cherry Street Pier with more than 80 of the city's top culinary artists sharing the evening with acrobatic performers from Philadelphia's Circadium - School of Contemporary Circus.

Hosting chefs Nick Elmi and Michael Solomonov have assembled an all-star cast for the tasting event including Eli Collins, the executive chef at a.kitchen, who shared his recipe with us for the event.

FEASTIVAL | Facebook | Instagram
Thursday, September 26, 2019
Cherry Street Pier
121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

a.kitchen | Facebook | Instagram
135 S 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA

Circadium - School of Contemporary Circus | Facebook | Instagram
6452 Greene St, Philadelphia, PA 19119
