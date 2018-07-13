FOOD & DRINK

Find poke and açaí bowls at Ocean City's new Playa Bowls

Photo: Molly M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving a bowl of fresh fruit or fish? You're in luck: A new offering has opened its doors on the boardwalk. Called Playa Bowls, the new addition is located at 744 Boardwalk.

The New Jersey-based chain has a number of East Coast locations that serve a long list of vegetarian bowls. Each dish is based on one of six ingredients: acai, dragon fruit (or "pitaya"), banana, chia pudding, kale or coconut. Specialty bowls include the Pura Vida, consisting of acai with granola, blueberry, strawberry and honey, and the Lola, featuring kale with granola, pineapple, mango, coconut and honey.

But fish lovers aren't left out either: poke bowls include tuna, shrimp, salmon or yellowtail.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp, the new arrival has already attracted some fans.

Molly M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 28, wrote, "It's a great healthy food option on the boardwalk. Also has a cute little corner nook to sit in the shade and listen to tunes and watch surfing on TV."

Yelper Kris L. added, "Great service and delicious pitaya and acai bowls! I would be cautious as I'm not sure how healthy these are (they include granola and extra honey) ... Either way they were tasty and refreshing on a hot day!"

And Mike L. wrote, "Was very refreshing after a hot day on the beach. A good way to eat something reasonably healthy at the beach while still having something satisfying. While most Playa Bowls locations seem to have smoothies, this one does not."

Head on over to check it out: Playa Bowls is open from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOcean City
FOOD & DRINK
Breakfast and brunch spot Cafe Lift opens its doors in Narberth
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen now open in Old City
It's a date: Treat yourself at Philadelphia's 5 priciest steakhouses
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News