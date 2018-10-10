Find the 5 finest hangouts in Philadelphia's foodie haven Chestnut Hill

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Chestnut Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood eateries. Read on for the results.
1. McNally's Tavern
Photo: W. K./Yelp
Topping the list is traditional American pub McNally's Tavern, which specializes in cheesesteaks and has been listed as one of "30 Cheesesteaks to Eat Before You Die" by Philadelphia magazine.
Located at 8634 Germantown Ave., it's the highest rated business of any kind in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 177 reviews on Yelp. Especially well-reviewed versions of the signature sandwich include the Schmitter, which adds tomatoes, salami, and special sauce to shaved steak on a kaiser roll.
2. Chestnut Hill Coffee Company
Photo: Lena T./Yelp
Next up is Chestnut Hill Coffee Company, a locally-owned coffee shop situated at 8620 Germantown Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 170 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite for its artsy space, friendly service and pastries from local bakers such as Miel Patisserie.
Espresso drinks on the menu include lattes, mochas and Americanos; you can also buy the house-roasted beans in the store and wholesale.
3. Mica Restaurant
Photo: Mica Restaurant/Yelp
Upscale New American spot Mica Restaurant is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 8609 Germantown Ave., 4.5 stars out of 128 reviews for offerings like blue crab beignets and duck liver terrine with blackcurrant and watermelon rind, as well as for its six-course seasonal tasting menu.
4. Bredenbeck's Bakery
Photo: Monique P./Yelp
Bredenbeck's Bakery, a custom cakes bakery that's also a favorite for a quick dessert or brunch, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 207 Yelp reviews.
The cases include cupcakes, cookies and pastries, and the shop also sells ice cream for the classic combination of cake and ice cream. Head over to 8126 Germantown Ave. to see for yourself why Yelpers call their cakes and cupcakes "almost-too-pretty-to-eat beautiful."
5. Chestnut Hill Brewing Company
Photo: Casey G./Yelp
Finally, check out the Chestnut Hill Brewing Company, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp. This small brewery and pizzeria serves up craft brews like the Liberty Bell fruity saison and pizzas like the Presto Bianca (pesto, ricotta, pine nuts) both inside and outside its space at 8221 Germantown Ave.