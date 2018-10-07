ACCUWEATHER

Flavorful fall foods for your autumn palate

EMBED </>More Videos

Pumpkin spice might get all the love when the leaves start to fall, but these other seasonal favorites are also worth checking out. (AccuWeather)

Pumpkin spice might get all the love when the leaves start to fall, but these other seasonal foods and flavors are also worth checking out, according to AccuWeather:

  • Though considered a warm-weather fruit, grapes are actually at their peak in fall.
  • Broccoli is full of fiber and perfect for a Thanksgiving side dish.
  • Raspberries have the most flavor in the fall, as does passionfruit, a specialty fruit in some areas.
  • If you are looking for a spice, horseradish should be your go-to root vegetable.
  • Because figs require very little water and are hearty plants, they can be enjoyed even as the temperatures drop.
  • Garlic peaks in late summer all the way through fall. You can keep that around in the kitchen all season.
  • Mushrooms are a great low-calorie food to add to your plate and are rich in vitamins.
  • Turnips are another root vegetable that grows perfectly in temperate climates.
  • Celery may be a staple to stuffing for Thanksgiving, but you can enjoy it all season long.
Related Topics:
foodaccuweatherfallcooking
ACCUWEATHER
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
Hurricane Florence video: Waves pummel North Topsail Beach
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
More accuweather
FOOD & DRINK
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
LaCroix lawsuit: Company denies it uses insecticide ingredient
Craving Sichuan? Here are Philadelphia's top 5 spots to turn up the heat
In the Kitchen with Alessi - Bringing Back Family Meals
FYI Philly: Fall flavors in full swing
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather: More Warmth on the Way
Cousins, defense lead Vikings over Eagles 23-21
Fire rages through Allentown warehouse
Body found in vacant lot in Roxborough
Police: Limo in crash that killed 20 went through stop sign
Woman shot and killed in Chester
Police release surveillance photos of car involved in Concord fatal hit and run
Legal community reacts to Kavanaugh's confirmation
Show More
Man critically wounded following shooting at after-hours club in Hunting Park
Shooting in Norristown leaves man in critical condition
Kavanaugh sworn to high court after rancorous confirmation
3 dead, 2 injured in Salem County crash
Kensington shooting leaves woman with injured wrist
More News