Florida restaurant offers Instagram butler to help snap pics of insta-worthy dishes

If you're sick of trying and failing to get that perfect social media shot of your food at dinner, you might want to take a trip to Florida.The restaurant "Cleo at Redbury in Miami Beach" is now offering diners their own personal Instagram butler.The clout concierge will not only make suggestions on the most Insta-worthy dishes, they'll also provide guests with a portable and wireless LED ring light to make sure those photos really pop.Cleo says their social media servers are trained to find the best angles and backgrounds for each course.As for why they're offering this service, the restaurant says "what's the point of blowing $100 on a meal, if you can't flaunt it on social media?"