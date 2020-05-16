Food on the go from Marc Vetri, Chef Soul and Sweet Pea ice cream

Marc Vetri has been a fixture in the Philadelphia dining scene for more than 20 years.
He opened his newest spot, Fiorella, in an old South Philadelphia sausage factory on Valentine's Day, a tiny 16-seater where he envisioned people packing in to enjoy noodles and wine.
But after one "amazing" month, he was shut down by the COVID crisis. He took a week to mourn and then started doing what he always considered unthinkable -- takeout.
At Fiorella's, he's selling pasta kits, while his signature restaurant Vetri Cucina is serving up to-go meals.
And he's looking towards the future of dining with social distancing, virtual cooking classes and creative ways to create hospitality without physical intimacy.
Fiorella Philly | Online Ordering Menu | Instagram
817 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-305-9222
Vetri Cucina|Instagram
1312 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Philly's Chef Soul is delivering his tasty BBQ to your table
Summer is all about barbeques. And if you're looking for some great food, you go to Zachary's BBQ,
Founder Keith Taylor is known as 'Chef Soul and started the spot as a tribute to his grandmother and his family's Southern roots.
Taylor prides himself on always thinking ahead, so when the COVID-19 shutdown took effect, he had a plan. He now features a kitchen to kitchen ordering with meals for groups of 2-14 people. Orders arrive cold in disposable pans accompanied by simple reheating instructions.
With catering and consulting already on the chef's resume, now he can add delivery to the list!
Zachary's BBQ & Soul | Chef Soul Culinary | Facebook | Instagram
2551 Orthodox St., Philadelphia PA 19404
610-272-1800
If you like chocolate, you will love ChocOHlat's sweet treats
Anne-Marie Constable has been baking since she was a child.
As she got older, making chocolate became her hobby. Then when she got married and became a mom, she turned it into a little side hustle with a goal of earning enough money to pay for Philadelphia Zoo and pool passes for her three boys.
But business boomed and she recently moved from her home kitchen to a commercial facility in Lawncrest.
Her husband is a Philadelphia firefighter and she is a former probation officer, so the role of first responders hits close to home.
She's been donating her hand-dipped chocolates to Fox Chase Hospital and on National Nurses day, delivered 850 nurse, aspirin, stethoscope and Bandaid shaped chocolates, one for every nurse on the hospital's staff.
ChocOHlat | Instagram
215-941-1965 | getchocohlat@gmail.com
Localish Presents: Sweet Pea Ice Cream Grams
Sweet Pea Ice Cream-Grams deliver one self isolation sundae tote and plenty of smiles.
Sweet Pea Ice Cream makes more than 30 flavors and during the pandemic they are taking their show on the road.
They deliver ice cream grams all around the Philadelphia area to friends, family, nurses and grocery store employees. They'll bring the ice cream, a special message and a big smile. #belocalish
Sweet Pea Ice Cream | Locations
Kids are going crazy for these virtual makeup parties
Julie Kate Rubinstein is a professional makeup artist who specializes in wedding and event makeup.
When COVID-19 hit, she feared all of her business would disappear. So she took her makeup business online and geared it towards kids' parties. And now it's booming!
Children have their makeup kits and computer screens ready, and Rubinstein talks them through each step via Zoom.
She has themes like 'mermaid' and 'princess', and she is doing a lot of birthday parties. Children's classes are every Saturday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., with an afternoon class on Thursdays at 4 p.m. Adult group classes are by appointment.
Check out her Instagram and other social accounts for photos from previous parties and information on how to schedule a private or public session.
Julie Kate & Co. | Facebook: Julie Kate & Co. | Instagram: juliekatemakeup
Buddha Babe
Barnes Foundation is taking virtual art galleries to another level
During the COVID-19 crisis, the Barnes Foundation is among the many cultural institutions in Philadelphia finding different ways to stay connected virtually.
You can tune in at lunchtime on weekdays to hear curators, scholars and educators give 5 to 15-minute talks about a favorite piece of art. There are also online classes available.
You can take a deep dive into research on artworks, explore the galleries from your home and do virtual family activities. The museum is also planning for the reopening with a blockbuster new exhibit opening on woodworking artist Elijah Pierce debuting in the fall.
It will be the Barnes' biggest exhibit since the 1990s, with works from private collections that have never before been seen.
Barnes Foundation Virtual Offerings | Barnes Takeout | Research Notes | Online Collection | Barnes from home Family Art Time
Barnes Foundation Upcoming Exhibitions
Elijah Pierce's America | Website
opening September 27
20th & The Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Exhibition contributors include: The Collection of Jill and Sheldon Bonovitz. Promised gift to the Philadelphia Museum of Art
- Columbus Museum of Art
- Keny Galleries, Columbus, Ohio
Marie Cuttoli: The Modern Thread from Miró | Website
Extended through August 23, viewable when the museum reopens
Stay at home with pets
While the impact of this pandemic has ranged from absolute boredom to more serious things like job losses and health issues, some of our pets are coping in their own ways.
A local veterinarian who focuses on animal behavior and stress is not surprised to hear our pets are stressed, too.
Matt O'Donnell spoke with Dr. Carlo Siracusa of Penn's Ryan Veterinary Hospital about Bailey, his generally happy and spoiled 8-year-old Shichon.
FYI Philly's weekly COVID-19 survival kit
FYI Philly has a roundup of ways to survive the COVID-19 crisis while safely self-isolating at home.
A Northern Liberties pizzeria is offering its full menu plus DIY pizza kits so you can bake at home.
D'Oliva evoo Pizza & Grill | Facebook
1009 N Bodine St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-454-6798
A pair of Philadelphia PR women have created what they call "The Resting Gift Face", a curated box of fun activities that bring a little humor to our surreal reality.
Resting Gift Face
Art in the Age in Old City is selling its scratch-made spirits curbside. The shop is also a one-stop spot for home bartenders.
If you need some cocktail inspiration, mixologist masters feature a weekly recipe along with tips on the Art in the Age blog and Instagram.
Art in the Age | Blog | Instagram